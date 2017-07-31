English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

BSNL expects 700MHz spectrum from DoT for 4G

31 JUL 2017

Anupam Shrivastava, chairman of Indian state-owned telecoms operator BSNL, expects the government to soon approve its request for 700MHz spectrum for the launch of 4G service.

The operator, the country’s fifth largest with nearly a 9 per cent market share, asked the Department of Telecoms in June to allocate it 5MHz of 700MHz spectrum in exchange for an equity infusion, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

It didn’t participate in the country’s 4G spectrum auction last year, which ended with 60 per cent of the available spectrum unsold, including the highly efficient 700MHz band due to its high reserve price.

BSNL has 103 million mobile connections, with 3G customers accounting for just 17 per cent of the total, according to GSMA Intelligence. It has not rolled out 4G service.

The operator said in March it plans to install 28,000 3G base stations across the country to replace all 2G sites, and was evaluating bids from three vendors.

According to ET, Shrivastava said it also plans to enter into an alliance with China-based telecoms equipment maker ZTE to exchange information on 5G developments.

The move follows the announcement of a similar deal with Nokia.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Unicom to acquire spectrum from state agency

MPT deploys 4G service in major Myanmar cities

Facebook seeks to connect India with Express Wi-Fi
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association