English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

BSNL allocated 4G spectrum

12 SEP 2018

State-owned BSNL, the fourth largest mobile operator in India, will receive 4G spectrum in the 2.1GHz band and plans to launch commercial service in March 2019, The Economic Times reported.

The government approved BSNL’s request for spectrum which it will receive by end-October, a Department of Telecommunications (DoT) representative said. The operator will install 50,000 additional towers in the next few months to take its total to 130,000, the newspaper reported.

In February BSNL awarded Nokia a contract to deploy 4G and VoLTE services in ten regions in western and southern India with more than 38 million subscribers.

Speaking in July 2017, BSNL chairman Anupam Shrivastava said he expected the government to approve its request for spectrum for the launch of 4G service. The operator, with nearly a 9 per cent market share, asked the DoT to allocate 5MHz of 700MHz spectrum in exchange for an equity infusion.

Neither BSNL or MTNL (also state run and the smallest player in India’s crowded mobile market) participated in the country’s 4G spectrum auction in October 2016.

GSMA Intelligence data for Q2 2018 showed BSNL had about 113 million mobile connections, 82 per cent of which were 2G.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: China operator H1 2018 scorecard

Mobile drives China Telecom profit growth

Taiwan operators face continued price pressure
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Transformation, Thailand and Trophies

Feature: Huawei OTF 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association