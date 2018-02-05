English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Broadband, e-commerce fuel SKT earnings

05 FEB 2018

SK Telecom (SKT), the largest mobile operator in South Korea, posted a sharp increase in profit in the last quarter of 2017 as revenue continued to grow on gains from its broadband and e-commerce businesses.

The operator’s Q4 net profit increased 39 per cent year-on-year to KRW661 billion ($606 million), while revenue rose 3.3 per cent to KRW4.5 trillion. For the full year, its net income rose 60 per cent to KRW2.66 trillion, which it credited to higher equity gains from its investment in SK Hynix. SKT holds about a 20 per cent stake in South Korea’s second largest chipmaker.

SKT, which holds a 48 per cent market share, said despite a rise in contract-based mobile fee discounts, Q4 mobile revenue inched up 1 per cent year-on-year to KRW2.74 trillion due to handset subscriber expansion and data usage growth.

Its mobile subscriber base increased by about 600,000 in 2017 to end December with 30.2 million subs, with LTE users accounting for 75.7 per cent of the total. Mobile ARPU in the recent quarter dipped 0.4 per cent from Q4 2016 to end the year at KPW35,209.

“Despite tough mobile telecommunications market condition last year, SK Telecom managed to bring about visible outcomes in new growth engine areas,” said Ryu Young-Sang, EVP of the company’s corporate centre: “The situation is unlikely to change this year, but we will continue to realise growth in the new ICT sector with some bold approaches.”

Revenue at its broadband and IPTV unit, SK Broadband, grew 8.7 per cent year-on-year in Q4 to KRW837 billion, as broadband subs rose 4.5 per cent year-on-year to 5.4 million and IPTV subs increased 10.2 per cent to 4.4 million. SK Planet, its e-commerce business, reported an 8.7 per cent growth in revenue in Q4 to KRW268 billion.

Capex in 2017 rose 1 per cent to KRW1.98 trillion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT sets up taskforce to beat rivals to 5G

SKT tipped to acquire local automation company

SKT sets up 5G network in self-driving pilot city
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association