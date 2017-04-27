Bridge Alliance selects Ericsson CDN platform

Bridge Alliance partnered with Ericsson to deploy the vendor’s global content delivery network (CDN) across 12 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ericsson’s CDN, named Unified Delivery Network (UDN), connects content providers globally with the last mile reach of network operators.

Bridge Alliance is a mobile alliance whose members serve more than 800 million mobile customers across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Eileen Tan, CEO of the alliance, said it wants to tap into the rising consumption of over-the-top (OTT) services and high-quality video content by introducing a win-win business opportunity to members.

Ericsson’s UDN will allow alliance members to deliver high-quality video and premium web content and promote collaboration between the operators and content providers. In a statement, the vendor said the network offers operators an opportunity to play a significant role in the content delivery value chain.

Diomedes Kastanis, Ericsson VP and global head of innovation, said: “UDN delivers the combined edge capabilities of leading regional service providers at global scale. It offers content providers optimal reach, flexibility and performance in the delivery of their high-quality content.”

He said the partnership with Bridge Alliance will transform content distribution across the Asia-Pacific region.