HomeAsiaNews

Bridge Alliance selects Ericsson CDN platform

27 APR 2017

Bridge Alliance partnered with Ericsson to deploy the vendor’s global content delivery network (CDN) across 12 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ericsson’s CDN, named Unified Delivery Network (UDN), connects content providers globally with the last mile reach of network operators.

Bridge Alliance is a mobile alliance whose members serve more than 800 million mobile customers across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Eileen Tan, CEO of the alliance, said it wants to tap into the rising consumption of over-the-top (OTT) services and high-quality video content by introducing a win-win business opportunity to members.

Ericsson’s UDN will allow alliance members to deliver high-quality video and premium web content and promote collaboration between the operators and content providers. In a statement, the vendor said the network offers operators an opportunity to play a significant role in the content delivery value chain.

Diomedes Kastanis, Ericsson VP and global head of innovation, said: “UDN delivers the combined edge capabilities of leading regional service providers at global scale. It offers content providers optimal reach, flexibility and performance in the delivery of their high-quality content.”

He said the partnership with Bridge Alliance will transform content distribution across the Asia-Pacific region.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

