Bradlow resigns from Telstra after 22 years

Hugh Bradlow, the chief scientist and former CTO at Australia’s largest mobile player Telstra (pictured), announced he will retire in October after 22 years with the incumbent operator.

After 22 years, I shall be retiring from Telstra in October. I am looking forward to new opportunities and devoting more time to ATSE — Hugh Bradlow (@hughbradlow) July 6, 2017

Bradlow said he will work more closely with the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE) once retired. He was named president of ATSE in June 2016 and is on the board of Sydney-based Silicon Quantum Computing.

The long-serving executive started as research director of Telstra Research Laboratories in 1995, just a year after the operator deployed its first 2G network. He was chief scientist for three years, following a 14-year stint as CTO.

Since April 2016, Bradlow reported to Stephen Elop, the former Nokia CEO who was appointed to the newly created role of group executive for technology, innovation and strategy.

Telstra’s technology, innovation and strategy portfolio brings together Telstra’s chief technology office, chief scientist, its software group and corporate strategy, with links into product development functions.

In December 2016, Telstra appointed Ericsson’s former CTO Hakan Eriksson as its CTO.