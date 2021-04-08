Bharti Airtel makes enterprise IoT play - Mobile World Live

Bharti Airtel launched an integrated IoT platform targeted at enterprises, employing the operator’s eSIM technology to offer a range of connectivity options.

The operator is pitching NB-IoT, 2G or 4G service, meeting what Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO of Airtel Business, stated are three main enterprise requirements involving device and application investment, data security and integration with existing IT systems.

He noted Airtel loT is 5G-ready and built to “massively simplify the loT journeys of enterprises”.

Airtel states the platform can “connect and manage billions of devices and applications in a highly secure and seamless fashion”; provides “a flexible set of APIs to eliminate cumbersome integration journeys”; and “allows enterprises to streamline the process of connecting, collecting and analysing data through their existing workflow tools”.

The operator explained companies in the manufacturing, logistics, automotive and utilities sectors already use its IoT services.

It cited a forecast India’s cellular-based loT market would be worth INR100 billion ($1.3 billion) by 2022, driven by connected cars, smart factories, utilities and other use cases.