HomeAsiaNews

Bangladesh smartphone vendors feel Chinese heat

14 MAR 2018

The Bangladesh smartphone market posted healthy growth in 2017, with shipments up 20.6 per cent year-on-year to 8.1 million units despite a poor fourth quarter, IDC data showed.

The research company noted smartphone shipments during Q4 2017 were the lowest in six quarters due to the impact of natural disasters during Q3, a realignment of device portfolios as operators prepare to launch 4G and clearing existing inventory from sales channels. While not stating the precise figure, IDC said such impacts resulted in a 19 per cent year-on-year drop in shipments during Q4.

China-based vendors prospered in the shrinking market, expanding their collective share of shipments from 19 per cent in Q4 2016 to 33 per cent in the 2017 quarter.

Bangladesh manufacturers’ share slipped from 64 per cent to 43 per cent, but they still held the majority of positions in a ranking of the top five vendors by shipments. Symphony was top in Q4 with a 29 per cent share (see chart below, click to enlarge), despite a 48 per cent year-on-year decline in market share. Transsion moved up to number two with a 13 per cent share pushing Samsung to third on 12 per cent.

Huawei’s shipments declined sharply as other China-based companies aggressively pushed devices in the same price range. Walton slipped to fifth place.

Total phone shipments increased 14.8 per cent year-on-year to 34.2 million units, with feature phones accounting for more than two-thirds.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

