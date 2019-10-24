 Bangladesh pushes to resolve operator tax dispute - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Bangladesh pushes to resolve operator tax dispute

24 OCT 2019

Bangladesh’s telecoms regulator, after intervention by the Prime Minister’s ICT adviser, agreed to set up a special committee to examine tax claims, its latest move to resolve a long-running dispute with the country’s two largest mobile operators.

Following a meeting with Grameenphone and Robi Axiata, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) also said it would lift show-cause notices issued in early September, requiring operators to explain why they should keep their licences despite failing to make payments. This is due to happen after they make yet-to-be-determined deposits, which are being negotiated.

Sources told Mobile World Live (MWL) all parties also may sign an MOU.

The committee will comprise representatives from the operators, BTRC, National Board of Revenue (NBR), Telecom Ministry and Finance Ministry. It has a target of releasing a report within three months.

Following an audit started in 2017 of the companies’ finances dating back to 1996, the BTRC claims the operators owe a combined BDT135 billion ($1.6 billion): BDT126 billion for Grameenphone and BDT8.67 billion for Robi Axiata.

Both sought injunctions against orders to collect the fees.

Intervention
This week, GSMA director general Mats Granryd urged ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Ahmed Wazeb to press the government to “seek to ensure BTRC is able to reconsider its stance on this matter”, after the government detailed plans to appoint administrators at both operators to recover the unpaid taxes.

The parties appeared to be moving towards a settlement last month, but it seems operators were unable to halt legal action, which was a condition of any resolution.

Grameenphone stated it continued to engage with authorities to reach a transparent and amicable resolution.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Regulatory headwinds impact Grameenphone profit

Grameenphone, Robi to discuss unpaid dues with govt

Axiata returns to profit as turnaround gains momentum
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day2 highlights

Feature: MWC19 Los Angeles Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Scaling summits in Switzerland and Spain

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association