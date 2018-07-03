English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

Bangladesh operators split on standard call rate

03 JUL 2018

Robi Axiata and Banglalink, the second and third largest mobile operators in Bangladesh, prepared to face off against market leader Grameenphone by backing a government move to set a standard voice call rate.

Mustafa Jabbar, the country’s telecoms and ICT minister, said the standardised fee would put pressure on operators to improve service quality, and so attract subscribers and level the playing field, Bangladesh daily The Independent reported. The rate will be announced before a mobile number portability (MNP) scheme goes into effect on 31 July, he said.

After a review, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) fixed the call rate at BDT0.45 ($0.0053) per minute, commission sources said.

A BTRC representative told The Independent: “unfair competition is going on in the country’s telecoms market, as there is no fair competitive regulation among the mobile operators”.

The current minimum charge is BDT0.25 per minute for on-net calls (those between subscribers on the same network) and BDT0.60 per minute for off-net. The maximum charge is BDT2 per minute, the newspaper said, adding 90 per cent of Grameenphone’s calls are on-net. About 70 per cent of calls at Robi Axiata and Banglalink are on their own networks.

Mahmud Hossain, Grameenphone’s chief corporate affairs officer, warned call volumes would drop if the standard rate is introduced, noting 75 per cent of its revenue still comes from voice, the newspaper said.

Telenor-owned Grameenphone has 69 million connections and a 45 per cent market share; while Robi Axiata holds a 31 per cent share and Banglalink 22 per cent share, Q2 data from GSMA Intelligence showed.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Bangladesh operators move fast on 4G launches

Bangladesh 4G auction draws tepid interest

Grameenphone earnings rise on brisk data growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association