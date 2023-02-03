 Bangladesh device companies challenge Android order - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Bangladesh device companies challenge Android order

03 FEB 2023

Device manufacturers in Bangladesh called for more time to install controversial software enabling a local-language keyboard on Android smartphones, The Daily Star reported.

The Mobile Phone Industry Owners’ Association of Bangladesh reportedly wrote to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) explaining they encountered difficulties installing the Bijoy Android package kit (APK).

Manufacturers stated the APK is not used globally, meaning they need additional time for development and testing, which also requires investment, the newspaper wrote.

The BTRC instructed local smartphone makers and importers to install the Bijoy APK before seeking approval for their devices last month, The Daily Star explained.

Last week, Nikkei Asia reported Bijoy is made by Ananda Computer, which was founded by Bangladeshi Minister of Post and Telecommunications Mustafa Jabbar.

At the same time, Jabbar told news outlet New Age consumers will retain control over the software installed on their devices and downplayed statements that installation was mandatory.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

