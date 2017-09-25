English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Bangladesh companies reveal device assembly plans

25 SEP 2017

At least two companies in Bangladesh announced plans to assemble smartphones locally after the government slashed the import duty on mobile components from 37 per cent to 1 per cent.

The Walton Group submitted an application to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to build devices under the company name Walton Dig Tech around two months ago, The Daily Star reported.

Walton Group invested BDT1 billion ($12.1 million) in a plant in Gazipur which will employ about 1,000 people. It aims to start assembly of six smartphone models early next month, with consumer deliveries targeted by year-end.

Another maker using the Symphony brand is also preparing to assemble mobile handsets domestically, the newspaper said.

In addition to the cut in custom duties, the government doubled the duty on imported handsets to 10 per cent.

Uday Hakim, operative director at Walton Group, told The Daily Star the company will initially aim to assemble 200,000 to 300,000 units a month, but in the longer term the capacity target is 5 million handsets annually, The Daily Star reported.

Walton was the third largest importer of handsets in 2016 with nearly 2 million units shipped.

The country’s total handset imports rose 11 per cent in 2016 to 31 million units valued at BDT80 billion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Bangladesh reschedules 4G auction for December

Bangladesh to slash 4G licensing fees

India plans new import tax on smartphones
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei OTF17 highlights 1

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association