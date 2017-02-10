English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Bangalink keen to offload mobile towers

10 FEB 2017
Jean-Yves-hi-res 2

Banglalink, the third largest mobile operator in Bangladesh, plans to sell off its 9,000 mobile towers to a third-party operator once the government introduces licensing for tower companies, so it can focus on providing mobile service to consumers, The Daily Star reported.

The operator applied to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BRRC) to set up a subsidiary which would own and manage its towers and then plans to sell the tower unit after the government awards licences for tower management companies said Jean-Yves Charlier (pictured), CEO of VimpelCom, Banglalink’s majority shareholder.

The government already started the process of planning an auction of licences for tower management and established guidelines, the local newspaper reported.

Charlier said VimpelCom will invest more than $100 million this year to upgrade Bangalink’s network and, if the government holds a spectrum auction, the amount would increase. VimpelCom invested $2.4 billion in Banglalink over the last 12 years.

Bangalink, which has a 24 per cent market share, reported revenue for the nine months to end-September 2016 increased 4 per cent $469 million.

Charlier was in Dhaka to meet with the telecoms minister, the telecoms regulatory commission chairman, the ICT minister and the central bank governor, The Daily Star said.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Asia Briefs: China Mobile spends $27B on capex in 2016, Huawei’s smartphone sales surge in Bangladesh & more

Telenor’s Furberg named interim CEO at Grameenphone

Bangladesh demands voluntary retirement offer for Airtel staff

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association