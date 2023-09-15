Baidu, Qualcomm partner on XR, metaverse

Chinese search giant Baidu partnered with Qualcomm’s local unit to cooperate on extended reality (XR) technology and jointly create a new platform for the metaverse along with compatible services.

In a post on local messaging service Weixin, Baidu stated the pair inked a non-binding strategic agreement which also covers work on generative AI.

The Chinese company added it will be able to build XR applications and content more quickly by integrating Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Spaces XR developer platform and related XR technologies into its XiRang metaverse platform.

Baidu noted it will combine its cloud and AI technologies and other platforms to explore applications for a wider range of industries, citing tourism, education and sports.

Qualcomm global SVP Cheng Lixin (pictured, right) suggested the partnership will accelerate the development of China’s metaverse.