 Baidu, Qualcomm partner on XR, metaverse - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Baidu, Qualcomm partner on XR, metaverse

15 SEP 2023
Baidu and Qualcomm China executives shake hands after signing MoU

Chinese search giant Baidu partnered with Qualcomm’s local unit to cooperate on extended reality (XR) technology and jointly create a new platform for the metaverse along with compatible services.

In a post on local messaging service Weixin, Baidu stated the pair inked a non-binding strategic agreement which also covers work on generative AI.

The Chinese company added it will be able to build XR applications and content more quickly by integrating Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Spaces XR developer platform and related XR technologies into its XiRang metaverse platform.

Baidu noted it will combine its cloud and AI technologies and other platforms to explore applications for a wider range of industries, citing tourism, education and sports.

Qualcomm global SVP Cheng Lixin (pictured, right) suggested the partnership will accelerate the development of China’s metaverse.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

