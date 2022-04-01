 Baidu, iQiyi fight for US listing future - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Baidu, iQiyi fight for US listing future

01 APR 2022

Search giant Baidu and video streaming platform iQiyi were among five companies the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) added to an expanding list of mostly Chinese companies which may be delisted from US stock markets.

In a filing, Baidu acknowledged being identified by the SEC under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountability Act (HFCAA) and pledged to work to maintain its listing status on the US Nasdaq and Hong Kong stock exchange.

Baidu stated it is “actively exploring possible solutions”.

IQiyi issued a similar statement.

The companies suggested their additions to the list resulted from the filing of their 2021 annual reports, indicating the SEC determined the companies used an auditor whose “working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely” by the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

Based on HFCAA, non-US companies can be delisted if they can’t provide the board with accounting access for three consecutive years.

A total of 11 companies are being targeted by the SEC for possible delisting from US markets, ten of which are based in China.

The Federal Communications Commission last week added China Telecom (Americas) and China Mobile International USA to a national security list last week, the latest in a string of crackdowns on Chinese companies operating in the nation.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Baidu cuts revenue forecast on Covid-19 uncertainty

Baidu looks to AI cloud unit for growth

Baidu bullish on earnings gains
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association