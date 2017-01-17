English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Baidu hires Microsoft AI head as COO

17 JAN 2017
baidu-logo

Baidu, China’s dominant search engine, hired former Microsoft executive Qi Lu as its group president and COO.

Lu, who has already taken up the new position, was head of Microsoft’s artificial intelligence (AI) and bots projects, which were initiated by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Bloomberg reported.

All Baidu business unit heads will report to Lu, who also previously led Microsoft’s Office and search groups.

Baidu founder Robin Li is looking to AI to drive growth in the future, but faces strong competition from a number of rivals including e-commerce giant Alibaba, which is investing heavily in AI initiatives.

Baidu on Monday launched an augmented reality (AR) lab in Beijing with 55 employees as part of a $200 million effort to turn around its falling profits with cutting edge technology, Reuters reported.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SK Telecom earmarks $4B for AI, IoT development

China’s mobile shopping surges to $119B in Q3

Alibaba’s YunOS moves to No 2 in China

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association