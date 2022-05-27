 Baidu advertising revenue slides - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Baidu advertising revenue slides

27 MAY 2022

Chinese internet giant Baidu booked a net loss in Q1, as Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions slowed advertising revenue, offsetting growth in its cloud and AI businesses.

On its earnings call, co-founder and CEO Robin Li pointed to near-term challenges related to the pandemic, which continued to cause uncertainties to the macro environment and pressure its operations.

Li said Baidu is taking additional steps to improve overall operational efficiency and drive long-term growth.

Looking ahead, Li said the company believes China’s economy and Baidu’s business remain promising in the medium to long term. “We expect our advertising business to recuperate once overall economic buoyancy returns.”

CFO Rong Luo expects Q2 will be more challenging for Baidu and the industry.

Baidu’s Q1 loss of CNY885 million ($131.3 million) compared with a CNY25.6 billion profit in Q1 2021, with revenue up 1 per cent to CNY28.4 billion.

Cloud growth
Online marketing revenue fell 4 per cent to CNY15.7 billion, while non-online marketing revenue rose 35 per cent to CNY5.7 billion driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses.

AI cloud sales grew 45 per cent to CNY3.9 billion, contributing almost 70 per cent of non-advertising revenue, remaining a key growth engine, Luo said.

Revenue from video streaming platform iQIYI declined 9 per cent to CNY1.2 billion, with the average daily number of subscribing members dropping to 101 million from 105 million.

Monthly active users (MAUs) of the Baidu app rose 13 per cent to 632 million, and daily logged-in users reached 83 per cent.

Baidu smart mini programme MAUs topped 500 million, up 22 per cent.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Axiata bottom-line hit by forex losses

Tencent targets cost squeeze to fend off challenges

True losses widen as costs rise
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association