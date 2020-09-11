 Baidu adds Beijing to autonomous taxi ranks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Baidu adds Beijing to autonomous taxi ranks

11 SEP 2020

Baidu staked a claim to be the only company offering autonomous taxi services in mulitple Chinese cities after adding Beijing to two exisiting operations.

The company stated its Apollo Go Robotaxi test service uses vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology, but requires a human driver to be on-board to take control if necessary. Customers can book journeys online.

Baidu received a green light from the government to commence public service after eight months of small-scale manned testing in Beijing in which it completed road tests totalling 519,000km.

The Beijing service covers around 700km of roads and offers nearly 100 pick-up and drop-off points in three districts. It aims to operate 40 vehicles.

It launched Apollo Go in parts of Cangzhou, Hebei province, last week, and Changsha, Hunan province, in April.

The company previously said its test fleet had logged more than 2 million kms across 13 cities by June, and that it received almost half of the 204 autonomous driving pilot licences awarded in China.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Taiwan readies China OTT video block

Baidu advertising revenue falls

Didi Chuxing tries self-driving taxis
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association