 Axiata, XL take stake in Indonesia ISP - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Axiata, XL take stake in Indonesia ISP

23 JUN 2022

Axiata Group and its Indonesia unit XL acquired a 66.03 per cent stake in Link Net for IDR8.7 trillion ($114.8 million), with plans to tap the experience of the largest broadband internet and cable-TV provider in the country to accelerate growth in urban and under-served areas.

Hans Wijayasuriya and Vivek Sood, Axiata’s joint acting group CEOs, stated the stake acquisition strengthens its position as a regional digital champion in delivering converged telecommunication services.

“Increasing the momentum of our participation in Indonesia’s rapidly advancing digital economy is an exciting proposition we share with the Link Net team.”

Link Net president director and CEO Marlo Budiman stated it looks “forward to being able to provide converged fixed-line broadband and mobile” services to residential and enterprise customers.

“Indonesia’s high-speed broadband market remains deeply underpenetrated, and the ability to provide a wider and more comprehensive product offering will contribute to future growth and benefit all our stakeholders.”

Link Net’s network coverage reaches about 2.9 million homes across greater Jakarta, Sumatra Island, West Java, Central Java, East Java and Bali, serving about 855,000 broadband and 837,000 cable-TV customers.

It also has around 2,400 enterprise customers.

The group’s subsidiaries Axiata Investments and XL now own respective stakes of 46.03 per cent and 20 per cent in Link Net previously held by Asia Link Dewa and First Media.

Local regulations require the investment subsidiary to make a proposed mandatory tender offer to acquire the remaining 33.97 per cent equity interest in Link Net.

The company stated it expects to complete the move by Q3, with details of the offer to be released soon.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Axiata, Digi extend merger deadline

Axiata chief steps down

Axiata expands in Indonesia with Link Net offer
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association