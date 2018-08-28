English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Idea divestment drags Axiata Group into the red

28 AUG 2018

Axiata Group reported a large net loss in Q2 after making a MYR3.4 billion ($830 million) provision on its mobile unit in India as part of its merger with Vodafone India.

The Malaysia-based company posted a loss of MYR3.36 billion in the quarter compared with a profit of MYR407 million in Q2 2017. The loss was due to it reclassifying Idea Cellular from an associate company to a simple investment, along with higher depreciation and amortisation charges from increased capex.

Total revenue fell 3.2 per cent year-on-year to MYR5.87 billion.

Axiata president and CEO Jamaludin Ibrahim (pictured) said after the divestment in Idea it expects its net profit to return to its normalised run rate each quarter, adding: “as a pure financial investor in the largest player in the Indian market, the group is better positioned to review and assess the value of its investment in Idea”.

Ibrahim said the group’s operating companies (op-cos) stayed ahead of the tough competition to make steady gains and its new digital businesses are starting to contribute to the top-line.

“All op-cos showed particularly strong underlying growth in revenue and EBITDA, with Celcom and XL demonstrating healthier operations. Celcom was the only operator in Malaysia to record growth in service revenue and total revenue for the quarter. Similarly, XL also performed best in the market in comparison with its competitors, as the industry faces adjustments with the recent massive SIM registration exercise,” he said.

He noted overall cost optimisation initiatives delivered MYR800 million in savings group-wide for the first half of the year and is on track to meet its target of MYR1.4 billion for 2018.

Op-cos
Celcom’s revenue increased 4.9 per cent year-on-year to MYR1.68 billion. ARPU was up MYR4 to MYR48, while its subscriber base fell by about 300,000 from end Q2 2017 to end the recent period with 9.3 million.

XL Axiata recorded a 2 per cent dip in revenue to IDR5.56 trillion ($381 million). The operator added 2.5 million mobile subs to take its total to 52.9 million. ARPU fell 5.9 per cent to IDR32,000.

Idea Cellular reported its earnings for the period (it’s fiscal Q1) in late July, with net profit boosted by a sale of standalone tower assets but consolidated revenue down by close to 30 per cent year-on-year.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Axiata names interim chairman

Blockchain research group attracts more operators

Axiata Group blames India stake, forex for Q1 loss
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association