 Axiata profit drops on M1 disposal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Axiata profit drops on M1 disposal

28 NOV 2019

Malaysia-based Axiata Group recorded a second straight quarter of stable revenue growth in Q3, but net profit dropped due to the loss of contributions from M1 in Singapore, which it sold earlier in the year.

Jamaludin Ibrahim, president and CEO, said the performance shows it successfully shifted gear in the opening nine months to take the lead among its peers. “I am particularly proud our operating companies emerged as top in their respective markets in meeting most of the metrics. Even as we aimed for profitability and cash generation, we did not sacrifice top-line growth.”

He said despite mounting regulatory risks in some markets, it will likely exceed its 2019 KPI targets for EBITDA growth of 5 per cent to 8 per cent and return on invested capital of 5.2 per cent to 5.6. Revenue growth is forecast to come in slightly below its guidance of 3 per cent to 4 per cent.

In Q3 group net profit fell 9.4 per cent year-on-year to MYR120 million ($28.7 million), though excluding the impact of the M1 disposal, it would have increased 33.5 per cent to MYR248 million.

Revenue increased 3.5 per cent to MYR6.2 billion as a result of improved performance in Indonesia and Bangladesh, along with its tower unit edotco.

Breakdown
XL Axiata in Indonesia grew revenue 16.7 per cent to MYR1.91 billion on the back of strong data usage. Despite being hit by higher depreciation, amortisation and tax costs, it reported a net profit of MYR67.4 million compared with a MYR18.6 million loss in Q3 2018.

Malaysia-based Celcom’s revenue dropped 8.4 per cent to MYR1.66 billion as a result of lower device sales and a reduction of domestic interconnect and roaming rates. Profit declined 2.2 per cent to MYR191 million, mainly due to higher depreciation, amortisation and finance costs.

Robi Axiata posted a 10.1 per cent jump in revenue to MYR938 million, but net profit dropped 64.5 per cent to MYR83.7 million, impacted by a one-off gain recorded in Q3 2018.

A 4.1 per cent fall in revenue at Dialog in Sri Lanka to MYR679 million was caused by a depreciation of the local currency (excluding this, the figure grew 2.9 per cent). Profit declined 20.8 per cent to MYR34.3 million.

Ncell in Nepal posted a 1.1 per cent decline in revenue to MYR492 million and a 37.3 per cent decrease in net profit to MYR113 million, while Smart in Cambodia registered 11.8 per cent revenue growth to MYR337 million underpinned by strong data growth. Its net profit increased 14.2 per cent to MYR83.5 million.

Revenue at edotco grew 15.9 per cent to MYR466 million, while net profit rose 24.4 per cent to MYR103.2 million despite higher depreciation, amortisation, finance and tax costs.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Tencent hails fintech, gaming gains

Rakuten Mobile loss widens

StarHub forecasts continued mobile weakness
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Mobile Mix: RAN in the Dam

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association