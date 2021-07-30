 Axiata opens talks for Indonesia fixed buy - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Axiata opens talks for Indonesia fixed buy

30 JUL 2021

Axiata Group and its Indonesian subsidiary XL Axiata entered talks to acquire a majority stake in Jakarta-based broadband and cable company Link Net, which if successful would result in a mandatory tender offer for all outstanding shares.

In a statement to the Malaysian stock market, where Axiata Group is listed, the company announced it was in discussions with Asia Link Dewa and First Media Television on the sale of their combined 66.03 per cent stake in the cable business.

The other third of Link Net is floated publicly on Indonesia’s stock exchange. Under market rules in the country a change of control of the listed business would result in a mandatory tender offer to minority shareholders.

Link Net is an ISP and cable company with a network covering: Jakarta; Bogor; Tangerang; Bekasi; Surabaya; Bali; Bandung; Medan; Batam; Solo; Semarang; Serang; and Cilegon.

Axiata Group noted the parties would “use their best endeavours to negotiate in good faith and execute a definitive agreement”.

No potential sum for the transaction was revealed in the disclosure.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Axiata taps Google for Asia enterprise boost

XL Axiata cautions on slow growth

Axiata chief hails benefits of cashless payments
