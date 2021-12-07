 Axiata appoints new chairman - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Axiata appoints new chairman

07 DEC 2021

Axiata Group named Shahril Ridza Ridzuan as the replacement for chairman Ghazzali Sheikh Abdul Khalid, who plans to retire at the end of the year.

Ridzuan was appointed to the board as an independent non-executive director late last month. He also serves as an non-executive director for Malaysia Airlines, where he chairs the board nomination and remuneration committee.

Axiata president and CEO Izzaddin Idris stated Ridzuan’s familiarity with its businesses was a benefit, noting “with his expertise, experience and extensive network of relationships, we look forward to the new insights and challenges he will inspire”.

Khalid was first appointed to the board in 2008 and took the helm in November 2018.

The operator highlighted expansion across 11 countries in ASEAN and South Asia of its core mobile business, and telecoms infrastructure and digital units during his tenure.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

