 Automotive specialist joins Japan chip venture
HomeAsiaNews

Automotive specialist joins Japan chip venture

16 FEB 2022
open RAN

A joint venture to build a chip factory in Japan forged by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Sony added a new partner, with automotive parts supplier Denso to invest $350 million for a minority interest.

The companies stated Denso will take more than a 10 per cent stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM). The joint venture plans to begin construction of a fabrication facility in Japan’s Kumamoto prefecture this year.

TSMC CEO CC Wei explained Denso’s participation would enable the venture to deliver “fresh innovations in the future of transportation”.

The transaction between JASM and Denso is subject to customary closing conditions.

TSMC also announced the planned monthly production capacity will be increased from the 45,000 12-inch wafers originally targeted to 55,000, with total capex estimated to reach $8.6 billion.

There was also a bump in the number of high-tech jobs JASM is expected to create, from 1,500 to 1,700.

The factory will be equipped with TSMC’s 12nm-to-16nm FinFET process technology in addition to a previously announced 22nm-to-28nm.

JASM is backed by the Japanese government and aims to commence production by the end of 2024.

In October 2021, local media reported TSMC could build its first factory in Japan through a partnership with Sony.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

