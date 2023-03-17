 Australian MVNO Circles.Life hit with fresh fine - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australian MVNO Circles.Life hit with fresh fine

17 MAR 2023

Australia’s communications regulator penalised MVNO Circles Australia, which trades as Circles.Life, for breaching consumer regulations over an extended period, potentially putting customers’ safety at risk.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) stated Circles.Life paid an AUD253,080 ($169,689) penalty issued after an investigation found it failed to provide customer information to the Integrated Public Number Database (IPND) more than 60,000 times between January 2022 and August 2022.

ACMA explained the IPND is used to help locate people when they call the country’s main emergency service number.

It stated its probe found Circles.Life’s IT systems had an error preventing IPND data from uploading and the company did not conduct required regular checks which would have uncovered the failure.

Nerida O’Loughlin, ACMA’s chair, stated it “is alarming” the operator had “no idea its customer information was not being uploaded until contacted by the” authority.

Circles.Life committed to a court-enforceable undertaking requiring an independent review of its compliance practices for IPND obligations and to make any necessary improvements.

The operator paid an AUD199,800 infringement and AUD100,000 in compensation in 2022 for failing to have adequate multi-factor ID checks in place.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Circles.Life targets launches in Indonesia and HK

Liberty launches 4G service in Singapore under Circles.Life brand
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association