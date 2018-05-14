English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia watchdog to probe Android data harvesting

14 MAY 2018

Australia’s competition watchdog plans to investigate Google for allegedly gathering data from Android devices, including detailed location information, after US-based Oracle said the search giant is harvesting about 1GB of data per user per month to sell targeted adverts, The Australian reported.

The newspaper said Oracle, in a presentation to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), claimed more than 10 million Australians are sending their personal data to Google via Android smartphones and tablets without their knowledge. Android also is tracking users’ location even when GPS is turned off.

The Australian reported consumers are paying for the targeted adverts though their monthly phone plans.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims confirmed Oracle made a presentation and it will look into Google’s data gathering practices as part of an inquiry into digital platforms.

The commission initiated the inquiry in December 2017 after Australian media companies raised concerns about the impact Google and Facebook are having on the advertising market.

Google argued in the past it has the consent of users to track their phone usage.

The Guardian quoted Sims as saying: “We are exploring how much consumers know about the use of location data and are working closely with the privacy commissioner.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Blog: Tech tribulations follow US/China trade spat

India localisation model pays off for Google

Google mulling India push – report
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association