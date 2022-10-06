 Australia ups data protection measures - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia ups data protection measures

06 OCT 2022

Australia’s government responded to a data breach at Optus by preparing regulations to improve detection of online fraud to better protect consumers.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland stated the government plans to amend telecoms regulations to improve coordination on cyberattack detection and prevention between operators, financial institutions, and federal and local governments.

Rowland added the proposed amendments were designed with strong privacy and security safeguards to ensure only limited information can be made available for designated purposes. “This will enable Optus, the financial services sector and relevant agencies to work together more effectively to implement enhanced monitoring and safeguards to protect customers affected by the breach.”

The plan will allow operators to temporarily share approved government identifier information including drivers licence and passport numbers of affected customers with regulated financial service entities to enhance monitoring and safeguards.

In a separate statement, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority explained it is working with the government, regulators and other agencies on closer coordination and a controlled process of data sharing.

The cyberattack on Optus last month exposed the personal information of up to 7 million customers, though the operator noted payment details and account passwords had not been exposed, and its mobile and internet services ran as normal.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Optus appoints Deloitte to assess cybersecurity

Optus hit by major cyberattack

Optus taps local partner for space push
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association