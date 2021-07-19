 Australia, Telstra mull Digicel Pacific unit buy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia, Telstra mull Digicel Pacific unit buy

19 JUL 2021

The Australian government reportedly entered talks with Telstra to acquire the Pacific operations of Digicel Group for AUD2 billion ($1.5 billion), in an effort to simultaneously lower the latter’s debt and soothe concerns the unit could end up in the hands of a Chinese company.

Citing a Telstra representative, The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) claimed the company was originally approached by Australian authorities to assist with technical advice on Digicel Pacific before turning to discussions on a potential joint bid to acquire the division.

While restraining from indications whether it will pursue a transaction, Telstra reportedly described the unit as “a commercially attractive asset” which was crucial to telecoms services in the region.

It did note, however, any deal would involve funding and strategic risk management backing from the Australian government, alongside a condition for Telstra’s engagement to consist of a minor investment into the takeover.

SMH said financial terms discussed consisted of the country’s investment of more than AUD1.5 billion, while Telstra is set to pour between AUD200 million and AUD300 million.

The newspaper claimed the move was partly motivated by worries expressed by Australian security agencies over a potential scenario for the assets to be acquired by a Chinese company.

Digicel has been focused on restructuring its $5.4 billion debt after filing for Chapter 15 bankruptcy proceedings in the US in May 2020, and media reports on a potential sale of its Pacific assets, including to China Mobile, have been circulating ever since.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Optus CEO hits back at Telstra spectrum demands

TPG, Telstra harmonise spectrum to boost data rates

Telstra sells chunk of tower business
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association