 Australia sets caps for 5G spectrum auction - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia sets caps for 5G spectrum auction

09 AUG 2021

The Australian government outlined limits on the amount of low-band spectrum operators can acquire in an upcoming 5G auction, with a higher cap set for less populated regions to encourage investment.

In metropolitan areas, operators will be limited to acquiring a total of 82MHz of sub-1GHz spectrum, or more than 40 per cent of the low-band spectrum. A limit of 92MHz, or 45 per cent, was set for remote areas.

Australian Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, Paul Fletcher, explained in a statement the limits are designed to promote competition, efficient spectrum allocation and prevent any single bidder monopolising proceedings.

The country plans to auction 20-year licences in the 850MHz and 900MHz bands by the end of this year.

Telstra issued a statement welcoming the government’s decision to increase the amount of low-band spectrum it can bid for in regional areas.

The operator had warned any restrictions could impact regional communities and competition after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission recommended the government limit the amount of low-band spectrum Telstra could bid for.

Lyndall Stoyles, Telstra’s group general counsel, stated: “The decision is a win for the people, businesses and communities of regional and rural Australia.”

Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin also welcomed the decision, explaining in a separate statement: “Low-band spectrum is a scarce national resource that will be vital to achieving our digital economy’s potential”, by boosting choice and competition.

Fletcher’s direction to the Australian Communications and Media Authority also requires it to set-aside 900MHz spectrum for Optus and TPG Telecom to give them the opportunity to acquire at least 10MHz to support continuity of services.

The minister noted the operators rely on the 900MHz band for their national mobile networks.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telstra speeds digital health push

Optus highlights dual-connectivity gains

Optus, Akamai partner to boost enterprise IoT security
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association