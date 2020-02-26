 Australia reviews 5G auction competition concerns - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Australia reviews 5G auction competition concerns

26 FEB 2020

Australia’s competition regulator opened a public consultation asking for input on how spectrum in the 26GHz band is allocated and used, and if there are any potential competition issues.

The auction of the mmWave airwaves by the Australian Communications and Media Authority, is scheduled for early 2021.

In a statement, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it is looking for input on the likely demand for the spectrum, potential use cases, markets where the airwaves will be used and any competition issues in how spectrum is allocated.

The ACCC was asked to advise Paul Fletcher, minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts, on whether limits should be imposed to protect and promote competition and, if so, how those should be applied.

ACCC commissioner Cristina Cifuentes said it is important the spectrum is allocated in an economically efficient way to support deployment of cutting-edge 5G technologies, noting it’s also important to promote competition among spectrum users for the long-term benefit of businesses and consumers.

“As we consider how this should be done, we want to hear from a range of industry and other stakeholders who have an interest in how this spectrum is allocated and used, including from organisations outside the telco sector.”

Submissions will be accepted until 27 March.

Joseph Waring

