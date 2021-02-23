 Australia retreats from landmark web news rules - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia retreats from landmark web news rules

23 FEB 2021

Australia watered down potentially groundbreaking rules covering payments for news content by web giants, proposing amendments offering an opt-out clause to companies including Facebook and Google, which were in the nation’s crosshairs.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced Australia’s government planned changes which would free companies from an obligation to pay for specific news content in circumstances when they can demonstrate a “significant contribution to the sustainability of the Australian news industry” through commercial deals with news media businesses.

Australia’s parliament had been debating legislation which would have required companies including Facebook and Google to agree a fair price for news content with publishers.

It faced fierce resistance from the companies, with Google warning of harm to provision of free services, and Facebook dropping news from its service in Australia.

Frydenberg argued the changes “will strengthen the hand of regional and small publishers in obtaining appropriate remuneration” for content use by the digital platforms.

Google had reportedly previously agreed deals with a host of domestic publishers and, following the government’s announcement, Facebook said it will restore access to news in the coming days.

VP of global news partnerships Campbell Brown stated the company will support “the publishers we choose to”, while retaining its “ability to decide if news appears on Facebook so that we won’t automatically be subject to a forced negotiation”.

Facebook also pledged to invest in news on a global scale, and “resist efforts by media conglomerates to advance regulatory frameworks”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Facebook drops Australia news feed

Australia bullish on Facebook, Google deal

Australia pushed to drop law targeting tech giants
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association