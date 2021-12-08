Australia raises billions in low-band auction

Australian operators Optus and Telstra boosted their nationwide spectrum holdings, spending AUD2.1 billion ($1.5 billion) for 850MHz and 900MHz airwaves in the country’s latest auction.

Optus acquired 2x25MHz of 900MHz spectrum for AUD1.5 billion, while Telstra secured 2x10MHz in the 850MHz band for AUD616 million.

In a statement, Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin praised the “competitive auction process that has also delivered more equitable holdings of the critical low-band spectrum”.

Telstra stated its allotment was the maximum amount of low-band spectrum it was allowed to bid for under limits set by the government. It how holds 2x40MHz of low-band spectrum in major cities and 2x45MHz in regional and remote areas.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) stated Optus won 12 of 16 lots, with two allocated at a pre‑determined price and a pair of 1MHz blocks automatically assigned for winning the 900MHz allocation.

Acting ACMA chair Creina Chapman said the spectrum was designed to support 4G and 5G network deployments.

Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts Paul Fletcher stated “the outcome of this auction is an important milestone in making sure the benefits of 5G will be shared by all Australians.”

The spectrum licences commence on 1 July 2024 with a 20-year term compared with the 15 years of previous allocations.

ACMA auctioned 26GHz mmWave spectrum in April.