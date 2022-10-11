 Australia probes Optus cyberattack - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia probes Optus cyberattack

11 OCT 2022

The fallout from a data breach at Optus last month continued to reverberate across Australia, with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) and the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) kicking off separate investigations.

OAIC’s review will focus on whether Optus took reasonable steps to protect user data from misuse or disclosure, and to implement practices and systems to ensure compliance with Australian privacy principles.

The regulator also will look at how Optus handled personal information and whether the details collected and held were necessary for its business.

In a statement OAIC explained its probe will be coordinated with ACMA’s investigation into Optus’ obligations as a telecoms service provider, covering the acquisition, authentication, retention, disposal and protection of personal information, and requirements to provide fraud mitigation protections.

The ACMA review will be made public once completed. It is working with OAIC and the Department of Home Affairs.

Last week, the government prepared new regulations to better protect consumers from fraud and Optus appointed Deloitte to independently review its security systems and controls.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Australia ups data protection measures

Optus appoints Deloitte to assess cybersecurity

Optus hit by major cyberattack
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association