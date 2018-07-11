English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia preparing 5G ban on Huawei

11 JUL 2018

Australia is reportedly set to ban Chinese vendor Huawei from supplying telecoms equipment for 5G networks in the country due to security concerns over sensitive data, Reuters reported.

Two sources told the news agency Australia is set to act on long-running suspicions held by western intelligence agencies regarding Huawei’s links to the Chinese government and associated concerns its equipment could be used for spying.

Last month, Huawei hit back at criticism from the country regarding the security of its equipment, as it attempted to dismiss concerns and avoid being locked out of the bidding for 5G contracts.

Huawei promised Australian officials complete oversight over its 5G equipment, including the deployment of base stations, towers and radio transmission equipment, apparently to no avail.

Reuters noted such a model has been accepted by other countries, including the UK, whereby government officials review all of the vendor’s products.

The US, however, shut out Huawei from most of its networks, while its rural business in the country is also under threat.

Australian intelligence agencies have said such an oversight model or other safeguards adopted by other western countries including Canada and Germany, would not be sufficient to allay their concerns and a ban is looking likely.

One of the government sources told Reuters that, as a Chinese company and under communist law, “they have to work for their intelligence agencies if requested”.

“There aren’t many other companies around the world that have their own political committees.”

Rail network deal
While Huawei is facing a ban on Australia’s 5G networks, the company this week reportedly won a contract in the country to build and maintain radio systems, designed to deliver voice and data services on the rail network in the city of Perth.

The reports state the deal from the Public Transport Authority of Western Australia is worth AUD136 million ($101 million): it will start later this month and is scheduled for completion in 2021.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

KT deploys drones, robots for disaster recovery

Ericsson sets up 5G innovation lab in India

US DoC moves to block China Mobile licence bid
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association