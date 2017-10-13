English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia planning cross-sector 5G working group

13 OCT 2017

Australia’s government released a policy paper on the development of 5G for the country, with plans to convene a working group bringing together representatives from across government and industry.

The Department of Communications and the Arts released the paper entitled 5G: Enabling the future economy outlining measures the government can take to create the policy and regulatory environment required to enable a more efficient rollout.

Measures detailed include making spectrum available in a timely manner, actively engaging in international spectrum harmonisation activities, streamlining arrangements to allow mobile operators to deploy infrastructure more quickly, and reviewing existing telecoms regulatory arrangements to ensure they are fit for purpose.

The paper explains the government considers 5G is more than an incremental change for mobile communications: “It provides the underlying architecture that will enable the next wave of productivity and innovation across different sectors of the Australian economy. Efficient rollout of 5G and uptake of the services it supports has the potential to produce far-reaching economic and social benefits and support growth of Australia’s digital economy.”

Work to reform Australia’s spectrum management framework is expected to result in a new structure being put in place by 2019, with the Australian Communications and Media Authority planning to auction spectrum in the 3.6GHz band – a 5G candidate frequency commonly used in trials – in 2018.

Industry initiatives
Meanwhile, the country’s operators have been leading the charge to 5G for well over a year.

In September 2016, market leader Telstra worked with Sweden-based equipment vendor Ericsson to trial one of the world’s first 5G radio test beds in Melbourne, using 800MHz of mmWave spectrum. The operator plans to deploy a 5G trial on the Gold Coast in 2018 before full commercial launch from 2020.

Third-ranked Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) said in January 2016 building the foundation for a 5G network was a priority. It is also targeting commercial launch in 2020.

The first official 5G specifications are expected to be agreed by the mobile industry in 2018.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel, Ericsson plan 5G innovation centre

ACMA sets timeline for multiband spectrum auction

Telstra: 5G specifications only part of the battle
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association