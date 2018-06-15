English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

Australia operators push back over bid to ban Huawei

15 JUN 2018

Australian mobile operators called for talks with the federal government to discuss concerns about attempts to block Huawei from participating in construction of the country’s 5G networks.

Operators worry a ban would raise prices and reduce future 5G services. One operator representative said the price difference could be as much as 30 per cent and noted “Huawei technology had been consistently ahead of its competitors”, Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported.

The person noted blocking Chinese companies could give Ericsson and Nokia a duopoly for supplying network equipment.

Huawei is a major supplier of equipment for both Optus and Vodafone Australia, the country’s second and third largest mobile operators.

Security agencies are pushing the government to block Huawei from being involved in the network due to national security concerns, AFR reported. The opposition Labor party, which was in power when Huawei was banned from bidding on the National Broadband Network project in 2012, also recommended the government prevent the vendor participating in the 5G effort.

Shadow minister for defence Richard Marles said his party would listen to the security agencies’ call, ZD.net reported.

Decision pending
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is expected to decide on the matter soon, with Attorney-General Christian Porter saying there is a “process underway in which all companies, including Huawei, were being scrutinised on national security grounds”, AFR reported.

Earlier this week Huawei lost a contract to build a cable linking Sydney to the Solomon Islands.

In early June Huawei Australia chairman John Lord defended the company against accusations national security could be at risk from the vendor’s involvement in 5G rollouts. Lord reiterated earlier comments from colleagues stating there were no security issues with Huawei’s equipment, adding the business was owned by its employees with no stake owned by the Chinese state.

He also noted it supplies infrastructure to operators in Canada, the UK, France and Italy.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

HK operators say 5G demands lower spectrum prices

Australia adds $19M to rural coverage funding

Huawei pledges $81M to SEA digital initiatives
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association