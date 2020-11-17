 Australia operators face increased price competition - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia operators face increased price competition

17 NOV 2020

Australia’s mobile market declined for the first time in a decade as the number of connections dipped and international roaming plummeted, with analyst company Telsyte expecting the sector to remain under pressure over the next two years.

In the year to end-June, mobile service revenue fell 4 per cent to AUD13 billion ($9.5 billion) due to the impact of Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdown measures. Telsyte said Optus and TPG Telecom (which recently merged with Vodafone Hutchison Australia) were impacted the most, while market leader Telstra maintained its market share due to its strong performance in the mobile IoT category.

Connections stood at 36.2 million at end-June, 62,000 lower than end-December 2019. Telsyte attributed the drop to a 5 per cent decline in prepaid subscriptions.

The MVNO segment bucked the downward trend as consumers looked for deals to manage their spending, accounting for 16 per cent of all services in operation at end-June, 2 percentage points higher on an annual basis.

Weak outlook
Telsyte forecast the number of mobile services in operation to remain at similar levels over the next 12 months to 18 months, with further consolidation of services leading to increased competition.

It expects more market consolidation as operators look to mergers for growth.

Senior analyst Alvin Lee said consumers will be the big winners in the next 12 months, as service providers battle it out with attractive offers.

Telsyte anticipates demand for 5G smartphones will take off in 2021 as coverage increases and more affordable mid-range models become available.

Less than 15 per cent of smartphones sold in the recent six month period were compatible, with fewer than 500,000 5G mobile subscribers.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei readies 5.5G as bosses push evolution

Telstra warned for overcharging customers

Telstra eyes asset sales through major restructure
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association