 Australia opens latest round of rural coverage push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia opens latest round of rural coverage push

18 NOV 2020

Australia’s government opened the next round of a mobile black spot coverage programme for applications, and released guidelines for the initiative aimed at improving coverage across regional and remote areas.

Mark Coulton, minister for Regional Health, Regional Communications and Local Government, said during a Regional Australia Institute webinar round 5A of the programme aims to support new ways of delivering mobile services to locations which have traditionally been less economic for mobile operators, and giving consumers more choice to increase competition.

He said there will be a specific focus on improving mobile coverage along major transport corridors and in disaster-prone regions. Findings from round 5A will help to design the sixth round, funding for which was committed in the fiscal 2019 to 2020 budget.

Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts Paul Fletcher said the government continues to work with industry, state and local governments to improve connectivity.

“Improving mobile coverage in natural disaster-prone areas is critical for keeping people connected during times of emergency.”

The government will contribute up to AUD34.5 million ($25.3 million) for round 5A, drawn from unused funding from the previous round.

In April, the government awarded funding for 182 base stations to operators as part of the fifth round.

Since 2013, the government committed AUD380 million to the programme, funding the rollout of 1,200 base stations.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Vodafone NZ hails rural connectivity progress

Australia names winners of rural coverage funding

NZ operators partner to expand rural connectivity
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association