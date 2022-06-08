 Australia, NZ redouble efforts to fight spam - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia, NZ redouble efforts to fight spam

08 JUN 2022

Australia and New Zealand agreed to boost ongoing joint efforts to tackle the growing global threat of spam and SMS scams through more strategic cooperation and information sharing.

In a statement, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) noted it signed an agreement with New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs to “further promote strategic engagement, facilitate information sharing”, and enhance compliance and enforcement.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said the two countries have been long-term partners in the battle against unwanted spam and scams, noting research conducted in 2021 showed 98 per cent of Australian adults received unsolicited communications on their phones.

Secretary for Internal Affairs Paul James stated the agreement raises their already close cooperation on spam to a new level.

He explained enabling the agencies to share intelligence, techniques and tools for combatting spam, as well as sharing information on phishing and malware, demonstrates the close working relationship between the two regulators.

James added “working collaboratively with other international jurisdictions” is a key way to tackle this issue, as phishing campaigns and malware delivered through spam continue to be an increasing challenge globally.

The agreement follows ACMA entering similar arrangements with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission and the US’ Federal Communications Commission.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association