English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia moves to create back-door to user data

06 DEC 2018

Australia’s government moved a step closer to passing a law which would require tech companies to give security agencies access to encrypted data, with harsh penalties for not complying, Reuters reported.

The parliament’s lower house approved a bill which calls for fines of up to AUD10 million ($7.3 million) for failing to enable authorities to break into encrypted devices. Individuals could serve prison terms for not complying.

Tech giants including Apple, Facebook and Google have raised concerns over the bill, which is expected to run into stiff resistance in the upper house, Reuters said.

The law is seen as a global test case, with other countries pushing similar legislation to circumvent encryption on devices. The tech companies and privacy advocates worry the laws will weaken digital security.

Rising pressure
Australia’s government argued authorities need stronger powers to reduce the threat of terrorist attacks and organised crime, the news agency said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison vowed to “fight to get those encryption laws passed”.

The US Congress earlier rejected moves by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and US Department of Justice to give intelligence agencies access to data linked to suspected illegal activities.

A number of counties have enacted narrower restrictions, with governments in India, the UK and Brazil asking WhatsApp for access to messages related to criminal cases.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

GSMA calls for freer flow of data across borders

Huawei unlikely to face Australia 5G ban

SKT, Macquarie to buy security firm for $1.2B
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association