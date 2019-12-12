 Australia moves to clamp down on digital platforms - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia moves to clamp down on digital platforms

12 DEC 2019

Australia’s government accepted key recommendations by the nation’s consumer watchdog regarding implementing reforms to boost transparancy and protections around the privacy and use of people’s data.

The government tasked the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) with overseeing the development of a new code which will address the power imbalance between platforms and media companies, and to probe the digital advertising tech supply chain, with a focus on digital display ads.

In 2018, the ACCC proposed a new regulatory body be given the authority to monitor Google and Facebook’s digital platforms to determine the impact their dominance has on the online search and advertising markets.

Responding to the government’s decision, ACCC chair Rod Sims said Australia will be one of the first countries in the world to develop a comprehensive roadmap for broad reforms relating to digital platforms, noting Google and Facebook have grown to have “almost unfettered market power” with significant impacts on consumers that must be addressed.

The agency said it will continue its work in digital platform markets through the establishment of a permanent Digital Platforms Branch, which will enable consistent scrutiny of the platforms.

Also afoot are steps to ensure consumers are adequately informed about how their data is collected and to provide them with greater control over how it is used.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Google Australia sued over location data moves

Samsung in deep water over Australian ads

ACCC rejects Vodafone-TPG merger
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association