 Australia earmarks $38M for rural connectivity - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Australia earmarks $38M for rural connectivity

28 JUL 2020

The Australian government called for operators, regional communities and all levels of officialdom to collaborate and apply for AUD53 million ($37.8 million) in funding allocated to improve rural connectivity.

In a statement, Minister for Communications, Cybersafety and the Arts Paul Fletcher said the Regional Connectivity Programme will provide targeted investment in local telecoms infrastructure projects to maximise economic and social opportunities in regional, rural and remote communities.

Minister for Regional Communications Mark Coulton said applicants should work together to develop projects for funding to maximise the benefits for communities.

“Collaboration is an excellent method to give an application real bite. We are looking for projects that will provide the most profound benefit to local communities, and by joining forces I’m confident we will see many great solutions come from the bush”.

Examples of projects which could be funded include upgrades to mobile infrastructure to improve access to telehealth, remote education, and retail internet and phone services; or developing enterprise-grade broadband networks to support local agricultural, manufacturing and tourism businesses.

Applications are open until 20 October.

The programme complements the government’s National Broadband Network and Mobile Black Spot Programme.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

