 Australia committee to study 5G deployments - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Australia committee to study 5G deployments

19 SEP 2019

A parliamentary committee in Australia was asked to investigate and submit a report on the deployment, adoption and application of 5G in the country.

Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts Paul Fletcher called for the inquiry. The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Communications and the Arts, chaired by David Gillespie, will conduct a study looking at the opportunities and challenges of the next-generation technology.

In statement, Gillespie said: “5G will transform the way we live and work, and provide opportunities for family life, industry and commerce. It will power smart homes and cities and provide new ways to experience entertainment, and at the same time transform transport, logistics and industry.”

Submissions to the committee will be accepted until 1 November.

The head of the Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) welcomed the inquiry and said it will contribute to the examination of the technology, including use cases, Australia-based Telecom Times reported.

AMTA CEO Chris Althaus told the publication: “As the 5G evolution continues, it is critical government and society alike understand the magnitude of the 5G opportunity, and its relevance and benefit to all sectors of our economy and society.”

5G rollouts
Telstra, with a 50 per cent market share by subscribers, is deploying 5G in ten cities and over the next 12 months plans to expand the coverage to at least 35. The operator launched the country’s first compatible smartphone in July, as it builds out network coverage to support the expected demand for the high-speed service.

Optus, the second-largest mobile operator, began connecting its first 5G customers in January 2019 through a fixed wireless access service. It plans to expand the network to 1,200 sites by year-end.

In August 2018, Australia effectively banned China-based equipment vendors Huawei and ZTE from participating in the country’s rollout of 5G mobile infrastructure due to national security concerns.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

