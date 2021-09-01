 Australia calls for sub-1GHz auction applications - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Australia calls for sub-1GHz auction applications

01 SEP 2021

Australia kicked off a second 5G spectrum auction in 2021, calling for applications from bidders for 70MHz of airwaves in the 850MHz and 900MHz bands.

In a statement, Australian Communications and Media Authority chair Nerida O’Loughlin explained applications for the low-band auction can be submitted until 21 September, with the sale scheduled to start in late November or early December.

O’Loughlin stated the allocation of 5G-optimised spectrum will support new and existing operators in boosting services in rural and remote areas of Australia, along with major population centres.

The agency prepared a detailed auction guide with information on the spectrum available and starting prices for the 20-year licences. The allocation is divided into seven 2x5MHz lots.

In early August, the government set caps on the amount of low-band spectrum operators can acquire in the auction, limiting operators to holding 40 per cent of sub-1GHz spectrum in populated areas and 45 per cent in remote regions.

The country generated AUD647.6 million ($475.6 million)  from an auction of mmWave spectrum in the 26GHz band in April.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Australia sets caps for 5G spectrum auction

Hong Kong readies next 5G spectrum sale

Bangladesh 4G auction raises $898M
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association