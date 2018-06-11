English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

Australia adds $19M to rural coverage funding

11 JUN 2018

Australia’s government announced AUD25 million ($19 million) for a new round of funding under a programme designed to improve mobile coverage in rural and remote regions.

Senator and minister for regional communications, Bridget McKenzie, said in a statement: “Hard to reach mobile black spots will soon be addressed under the Coalition’s plan to improve telecommunications in regional Australia.”

The Department of Communications and the Arts said in a statement more communities across regional and remote Australia will receive new or improved mobile coverage, under a fourth round of funding for the programme. The government’s commitment to expanding mobile coverage has involved a total investment of more than AUD680 million, including funding from state and local governments, and mobile operators.

Mobile operators will have an opportunity in the second half of the year to apply for round four funding through a competitive tender process. The programme is more than halfway towards delivering 867 base stations nationwide by June 2019.

The country’s largest mobile operator, Telstra, announced in March it deployed its 100th base station and expanded coverage to 50,000 square km under the programme, which was announced in June 2015. The government and operators invested AUD385 million in the first round to build 499 base stations in remote locations over three years.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei Australia dismisses security risk claims

Optus seeks damages for misleading Telstra ads

Telstra scrambles to restore 4G services
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association