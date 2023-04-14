ARPU growth drives continued gains at Taiwan Mobile

Taiwan Mobile registered its highest quarterly growth in mobile service revenue since it launched 5G for Q1, with post-paid ARPU rising for the 22nd consecutive month.

Mobile sales in the opening quarter increased 6.1 per cent year-on-year to TWD12.1 billion ($397.1 million), more than double the rate in Q4 2022.

Postpaid ARPU rose 3.5 per cent to TWD664, with the blended figure inching up 2.2 per cent to TWD560. Device sales improved 12.5 per cent to TWD5.1 billion.

Coupled with growth in fixed-line and e-commerce revenue, consolidated revenue increased 8 per cent to TWD43 billion.

In a statement, CFO George Chang noted net income in the quarter was stable year-on-year at TWD2.7 billion, due to currency fluctuations and rising interest rates impacting non-operating expenses.

The operator explained post-paid churn fell to a historical low as a result of investments encouraging customers to move to longer handset contracts as well improved customer stickiness, driven by offering a range of content and service bundles.

Its mobile user base rose 2.6 per cent to 7.5 million at end-March, with the post-paid segment rising 3.4 per cent to 6.1 million.