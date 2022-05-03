 Arm regains control of China joint venture - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Arm regains control of China joint venture

03 MAY 2022

Arm China removed chairman and CEO Allen Wu following a two-year dispute and claimed it regained control after appointing two local executives to lead the joint venture.

In a statement, Arm owner SoftBank Group explained Liu Renchen and Eric Chen were named co-CEOs of Arm China after a unanimous vote by the joint venture’s board.

SoftBank added the move meant Arm China’s “longstanding corporate governance issue was resolved”. Liu was registered and accepted by the local Shenzhen government as the company’s legal representative and GM.

Employees of Arm China signed a letter opposing the leadership change in a post on the company’s website.

Arm announced new management in the venture in 2020 and later accused Wu of a conflict of interest, but he remained in control of the company.

SoftBank stated “Arm China will continue to be the exclusive commercial distribution channel for Arm to licence its IP to Chinese” companies, along with continuing to develop its own.

Arm is a minority partner in the venture after selling a 51 per cent stake to China-based investors in 2018.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Nvidia goes mobile with $40B Arm deal

Quarterly profit eases pressure on SoftBank

Nvidia sniffs around Arm
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association