 Arm China cuts staff as profit plummets - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC23 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Arm China cuts staff as profit plummets

17 FEB 2023

Arm China trimmed its workforce by more than 100 people after booking a decline in profit in 2022, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The cuts were made in the high-performance computing and system-on-a-chip design groups. The company had 700 staff before the layoffs, the newspaper wrote.

SCMP added the cuts were made last week: it previously reported between 90 and 95 staff had been let go.

In a related report, Reuters stated Arm China’s net profit dropped 96 per cent to $3.2 million in 2022, despite revenue increasing 33.8 per cent to about $890 million, Reuters stated.

The news agency noted Arm China did not follow a round of job cuts by Arm in 2022.

Arm China is the exclusive distribution channel for the chip design company to licence its IP to companies in the nation, and also develops and sells its own Arm-based chips.

The company was set up in 2018 as a joint venture by SoftBank Group-owned Arm, which owns a minority stake.

In May 2022, Arm China removed chairman and CEO Allen Wu following a two-year dispute, and regained control after appointing two local executives to lead the joint venture

SoftBank revealed plans to take Arm public by end-March 2023, but the move was delayed due to economic uncertainly and a downturn in global stock markets.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association