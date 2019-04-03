 Apple takes bite out of China iPhone prices - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Apple takes bite out of China iPhone prices

03 APR 2019

Apple reduced prices of its iPhones, iPads and other products in China following a move by the central government to lower value-added tax (VAT) on 1 April, Reuters reported.

With the country’s economy slowing due to a trade war with the US, the government announced plans to lower VAT by 3 per cent to generate up to CNY2 trillion ($298 billion) in tax savings this year to stimulate growth.

CNN reported the price of some iPhone models was cut by more than the 3 per cent tax relief.

The 64GB iPhone XS is now priced at CNY8,199, a reduction of CNY500 or 5.8 per cent, while the iPhone XR price was lowered by CNY300 (4.6 per cent).

Apple has taken steps to revive flagging sales in China after weakness in the country dragged overall revenue down 5 per cent year-on-year in the three months to 29 December.

Greater China accounted for 15.6 per cent of the company’s total revenue in the quarter, down from 20.3 per cent in the comparable period of 2017.

In February Apple teamed with payment giant Alipay to offer consumers in China interest-free financing for its iPhones and other products.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

