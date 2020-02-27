 Apple gets nod to open India retail stores - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Apple gets nod to open India retail stores

27 FEB 2020

Apple plotted to open its first retail store in India in 2021, after years of negotiating with the government, and commence online sales in the country this year, Reuters reported.

At the company’s annual shareholders meeting CEO Tim Cook said: “We needed to get approval from the government to go in there ourselves” rather than with a domestic partner.

The vendor currently lacks any branded retail stores in India, instead selling its devices through third-party resellers, and has pushed to open Apple Stores in the country since early 2017.

Apple in October 2019 leased three floors of retail space at Maker Maxity shopping centre in Mumbai, which is co-owned by Reliance Industries, The Economic Times reported.

The US-based tech giant had encouraged the Indian government to reduce import taxes on mobile phone components so it can expand local production of iPhones and meet a local content requirement needed to open stores in the country.

India’s government reportedly will now allow handset makers’ exports to count towards the 30 per cent local sourcing requirement.

Apple started assembling the iPhone SE in May 2017, with output reportedly between 25,000 and 50,000 units a month.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

5G wait hits Australia smartphone sales

Virus forces Apple to close China stores

iPhone production faces Coronavirus threat
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrapup show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association