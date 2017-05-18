English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Apple confirms iPhone SE production in India

18 MAY 2017

Apple confirmed it started producing iPhones SE smartphones in India, with the model to go on sale in the country later in May.

“We are beginning initial production of a small number of iPhone SE in Bengaluru,” an Apple representative told news portal Axios. Output reportedly is between 25,000 and 50,000 units a month.

Reports in April revealed the smartphone giant planned to start assembling iPhones in India on a trial basis in May.

Apple reached a deal in mid-February to start assembling lower-priced iPhones in India, with contract manufacturer Wistron to set up a facility in technology hub Bengaluru (Bangalore) to produce only iPhones. Sources said at the time Apple planned to go ahead with production without waiting for the government to approve a list of requested tax incentives.

With growth slowing in China, the world’s largest smartphone market, Apple is looking to India to be an engine of growth in the coming years. The US-based vendor aims to take advantage of rapid smartphone growth in India, the world’s second largest smartphone market.

According to IDC, smartphone shipments in India increased 14.8 per cent year-on-year to 27 million units in Q1.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in early May the company was: “going into the country on a number of fronts. We believe that there is a huge opportunity for Apple there”.

China was once again the weak spot for Apple in the company’s fiscal Q2 ending 31 March, with revenue in greater China dropping 14 per cent to $10.8 billion.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Flipkart, Amazon face India smartphone fight

Idea slides to net loss on data tariff cuts

SoftBank brokered Snapdeal sale to Flipkart finalised
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association